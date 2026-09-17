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Lise Bornstein

A portrait of Lise Bornstein

KFA Architecture
Partner
Architects

Partner at KFA Architecture Lise Bornstein directs project concept and design at the Los Angeles firm, which marked its 50th anniversary in 2025, and serves as its primary master planner. She master planned the conversion of former health services buildings at the West LA VA Campus into 1,432 apartments for homeless veterans and re-envisioned the Los Angeles Times printing plant in Chatsworth as creative offices for MGA Entertainment. Bornstein now leads the design of Enlightenment Plaza, where a modular first phase delivered 454 apartments this year, alongside the 468-unit Avenue 34. KFA gave architectural voice to the city’s Adaptive Reuse Ordinance and its current revision, and the firm’s conversion of the former Sunkist headquarters sits early in that pipeline. Her design approach has guided delivery of more than 7,000 affordable housing units.

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