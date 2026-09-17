WeWork

SVP & Regional President, North America

Property Management

Delivering $990.2 million in North American revenue in 2025, Luke Robinson is the SVP and regional president at WeWork, leading more than 700 employees across roughly 200 locations in the U.S. and Canada spanning nearly 12 million square feet. He lifted regional occupancy from 70% to 78%, while Los Angeles footfall climbed 11% in early 2026 and WeWork On Demand bookings rose nearly 9%.

Robinson joined WeWork in 2013 and helped launch its Enterprise business, now serving 47 Fortune 100 companies as a primary revenue driver. During the 2024 Chapter 11 restructuring he personally audited 300 properties to right-size the portfolio, keeping members and brokers informed throughout and retaining the bulk of the membership base. Business Insider named him a 2025 Rising Star of Real Estate.