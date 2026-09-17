Savills

Vice Chairman, Los Angeles Region

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Advising JetZero on the real estate strategy for its first manufacturing and final assembly campus, Luke Troedson is vice chairman in the Savills Los Angeles office. That engagement culminated in the groundbreaking of an 8 million-square-foot, $4.7-billion facility in Greensboro, North Carolina, expected to generate 14,500 jobs.

Troedson leads the firm’s Southern California Technology Practice Group and co-leads the national Advanced Manufacturing Practice Group, advising technology, aerospace, defense and media companies, drawing on more than 18 years in tenant representation and, in the past two years alone, upwards of 12 million square feet of transactions valued above $1 billion. He has grown his brokerage team to 12 professionals, among the largest at Savills nationally, and runs a structured training program for interns and early-career hires.