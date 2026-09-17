Advertisement

Luke Troedson

A portrait of Luke Troedson

Savills
Vice Chairman, Los Angeles Region
Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Advising JetZero on the real estate strategy for its first manufacturing and final assembly campus, Luke Troedson is vice chairman in the Savills Los Angeles office. That engagement culminated in the groundbreaking of an 8 million-square-foot, $4.7-billion facility in Greensboro, North Carolina, expected to generate 14,500 jobs.

Troedson leads the firm’s Southern California Technology Practice Group and co-leads the national Advanced Manufacturing Practice Group, advising technology, aerospace, defense and media companies, drawing on more than 18 years in tenant representation and, in the past two years alone, upwards of 12 million square feet of transactions valued above $1 billion. He has grown his brokerage team to 12 professionals, among the largest at Savills nationally, and runs a structured training program for interns and early-career hires.

More from Business

Project revenue and profit accounting businesswoman working with laptop financial charts.

Law

How to Become a Lawyer Without Law School in California

Young woman smiling, using a laptop, and gesturing while discussing ideas with a male coworker in a modern office lounge

Human Resources

Strategic HR Questions Every C-Suite Executive Must Ask

Western Ave and 8th St., Los Angeles

AI & Tech

Your Insurance Premium is Now Determined by Your Data

Skyscrapers in downtown L.A., California

Commercial Real Estate

Expert Forecast: Southern California Commercial Real Estate Trends for 2026

NWSL match between Angel City FC and Washington Spirit at BMO Stadium on August 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Sports Business

Maximizing ROI: How Brands Win Big with Women’s Sports Sponsorships

Medical Coder Woman Analyzes Billing Claims Using Laptop And Desktop Computers.

Orange County

The Rise of Orange County’s Healthtech Business Services

Skechers Storefront

Goods & Retail

MADE HERE: Southern California Manufacturing Is Booming Again — Here’s Why

Aerial view of a massive modern distribution center with loading

Commercial Real Estate

Southern California Commercial Real Estate Splits Into Four Different Markets

Scientists work on satellite optics in a lab. Technicians assemble advanced spacecraft equipment.

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Los Angeles Aerospace Manufacturing: Supply Chain Opportunities

Rytis Joseph Jan, Sir Paul J. Foster and Berkley Egenes.

AI & Tech

Los Angeles Ecommerce Firm Xsolla Reaches Landmark Partnership with Global Esports Federation

Kylie Jenner KHY

Entertainment Business

How Kylie Jenner Turned Her Personal L.A. Style Into KHY’s Global Fashion Vision

National Debt Relief

Goods & Retail

Paid Program

Debt Settlement or Credit Counseling? Why Reducing Principal May Matter Most

The Latest Deals

Advertisement