(Gittings Photography)

Investors Management Group

Co-President & Chief Financial Officer

Property Management

Guiding Investors Management Group (IMG) through a period of extreme interest rate volatility as co-president and CFO, Marc Gordon has been a key leader in the national multifamily housing sector. He plays a pivotal role at the firm, structuring capital stacks, securing debt financing and shaping business strategy. Gordon recently managed the debt for a $1-billion portfolio of 22 multifamily properties, successfully leading the refinancing of eight of these assets to secure long-term, fixed-rate debt. He began his career in public accounting and is a designated Chartered Accountant and Certified Public Accountant. Prior to joining IMG, he oversaw more than $1 billion in real estate transactions at other firms, contributing to his career total of over $2 billion.

