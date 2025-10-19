DPR Construction

SoCal Co-Business Unit Leader

General Contractors

Recognized for his leadership in structural concrete construction, Marc Ness is the Southern California co-business unit leader at DPR Construction. With over two decades of experience, he began his career as a carpenter and worked his way into project management before joining DPR in 2014. Ness quickly gained recognition for his technical knowledge, rising from senior project manager to his current leadership role, where he oversees business planning, project delivery and team development. He has led several high-profile projects, including the Broadcom New Corporate Headquarters and the Otis College of Art & Design expansion, where he managed all self-perform concrete, framing and drywall operations. A member of the American Society of Concrete Contractors, he previously assumed leadership of the largest concrete project in Southern California.

