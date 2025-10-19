SoLa Impact and Model/Z

Founder & CEO

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Martin Muoto is the founder and CEO of SoLa Impact, California’s largest private developer of affordable and workforce housing. Since its 2014 founding, SoLa has invested over $1.2 billion into underserved communities, developing or rehabilitating more than 4,250 units and delivering market-rate returns alongside social impact. In 2023, Muoto co-founded Model/Z, a modular housing company that uses AI-enhanced manufacturing to build affordable housing faster and more sustainably. Led by former SpaceX executives, its Watts factory installed a 66-unit project in just 10 days. Through initiatives like The Beehive business campus and the SoLa Foundation, his work creates economic opportunity and a scalable model for community revitalization, earning features in Forbes and The Wall Street Journal.

