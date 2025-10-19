Nadel Architecture + Planning

Principal & Director of Multifamily and Infill Housing

Architects

Shaping a new chapter for one of Southern California’s most established design firms, Martin P. Leitner is the principal and director of multifamily and infill housing at Nadel Architects. A graduate of Germany’s renowned Bauhaus-Universität Weimar, he is a longtime leader in transit-oriented development, bringing unique expertise to projects across the Western U.S. Leitner serves on the Urban Land Institute’s Los Angeles Advisory Board and Mobility Council, where he champions housing affordability and thoughtful density. As a practice leader at his prior firm, he oversaw the planning for community-centric developments like the 770-unit Norwalk Transit Village. As a senior designer at Torti Gallas + Partners, Leitner led the completion of mixed-use projects like Austin’s 800-unit Plaza Saltillo and Colorado’s 2,000-unit Westminster New Downtown.