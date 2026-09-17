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Matt Stratton

A portrait of Matt Stratton

Shawmut Design and Construction
Project Executive
General Contractors

Project Executive at Shawmut Design and Construction Matt Stratton runs office and field operations across hospitality, commercial and retail work throughout Los Angeles, serving as the owner liaison accountable for client satisfaction. He has delivered projects for Nobu Hospitality, Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, Bottega Veneta, Saint Laurent and Valentino, plus infrastructure upgrades at the LAFC Performance Center and four Regus locations across the West Coast.

Stratton also serves as a subject matter expert for Shawmut’s Center of Excellence, reviewing and implementing new technologies firmwide. He coaches students in the company’s three-year Construction Management Skills Training program, work that earned him a CMST Coach of the Year Award. His repeat-client record includes 46 projects across SoFi Stadium and an eighth assignment at the Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara.

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