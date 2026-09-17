Advertisement

Meghana Joshi

A portrait of Meghana Joshi

MG2
Managing Principal
Architects

Managing Principal of the Irvine office at MG2 Meghana Joshi directs a retail and banking practice that has grown to 40 people and delivered 15% revenue growth. Her studio worked on hundreds of projects across 36 states plus Puerto Rico, Mexico and Canada in the past year, exceeding revenue targets through accelerated delivery and focused hiring. Joshi served as the 2025 president of AIA Orange County, founded its Women in Architecture Committee in 2015 and created the EDI+J Committee to build mentorship pathways for minority professionals. She leads Project Pipeline for SoCal NOMA and presents on Career Day at Orange County high schools and Orange Coast College. Her advocacy has earned the AIA California Associate Award and Presidential Citation, and ENR California ranked MG2 No. 3 in Retail.

More from Business

Skyscrapers in downtown L.A., California

Commercial Real Estate

Expert Forecast: Southern California Commercial Real Estate Trends for 2026

NWSL match between Angel City FC and Washington Spirit at BMO Stadium on August 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Sports Business

Maximizing ROI: How Brands Win Big with Women’s Sports Sponsorships

Medical Coder Woman Analyzes Billing Claims Using Laptop And Desktop Computers.

Orange County

The Rise of Orange County’s Healthtech Business Services

Skechers Storefront

Goods & Retail

MADE HERE: Southern California Manufacturing Is Booming Again — Here’s Why

Aerial view of a massive modern distribution center with loading

Commercial Real Estate

Southern California Commercial Real Estate Splits Into Four Different Markets

Scientists work on satellite optics in a lab. Technicians assemble advanced spacecraft equipment.

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Los Angeles Aerospace Manufacturing: Supply Chain Opportunities

Rytis Joseph Jan, Sir Paul J. Foster and Berkley Egenes.

AI & Tech

Los Angeles Ecommerce Firm Xsolla Reaches Landmark Partnership with Global Esports Federation

Kylie Jenner KHY

Entertainment Business

How Kylie Jenner Turned Her Personal L.A. Style Into KHY’s Global Fashion Vision

National Debt Relief

Goods & Retail

Paid Program

Debt Settlement or Credit Counseling? Why Reducing Principal May Matter Most

Adam Lerer

Commercial Real Estate

20-Year Real Estate Veteran Adam Lerer Joins CIM Group as Managing Director

Xponential Fitness, Inc. Appoints Jennifer Ryu as Chief Financial Officer

Orange County

Xponential Fitness Appoints Jennifer Ryu as Chief Financial Officer

Telesign and B2Metric Team to Power Enhanced Conversational Commerce

AI & Tech

Telesign and B2Metric Partner to Power AI Conversational Commerce

The Latest Deals

Advertisement