MG2

Managing Principal

Architects

Managing Principal of the Irvine office at MG2 Meghana Joshi directs a retail and banking practice that has grown to 40 people and delivered 15% revenue growth. Her studio worked on hundreds of projects across 36 states plus Puerto Rico, Mexico and Canada in the past year, exceeding revenue targets through accelerated delivery and focused hiring. Joshi served as the 2025 president of AIA Orange County, founded its Women in Architecture Committee in 2015 and created the EDI+J Committee to build mentorship pathways for minority professionals. She leads Project Pipeline for SoCal NOMA and presents on Career Day at Orange County high schools and Orange Coast College. Her advocacy has earned the AIA California Associate Award and Presidential Citation, and ENR California ranked MG2 No. 3 in Retail.