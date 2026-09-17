Axos Bank

SVP, Chief Lending Officer - Commercial

Banks/Lenders

Michael Lorch is SVP and chief lending officer at Axos Bank, overseeing more than $20 billion in outstandings across four client segments and 15 business units. He has spent more than 14 years directing origination, underwriting, portfolio management and lending operations in commercial real estate, C&I and specialty lending, guiding the commercial division past $25 billion in commitments and, this year alone, leading the commercial lending team to more than $5 billion in quarterly funding.

Lorch helped execute Axos’ 2023 purchase of two performing commercial real estate loan portfolios from the FDIC, acquiring $1.25 billion in unpaid principal at roughly 37% below par. He serves on Blooma’s Advisory Board and swims monthly in open water with One with the Ocean.