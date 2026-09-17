Matthews™

SVP & National Director

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

SVP and National Director of Retail Leasing at Matthews™ Michael Pakravan has spent nearly nine years building the firm’s retail platform from El Segundo into a national operation overseeing 30-plus agents. He came up through development, then represented landlords across more than 100 Southern California shopping centers at CBM before moving to Kennedy Wilson.

Pakravan identified Chamberlain Coffee for a client’s Abbot Kinney vacancy and secured a 10-year lease in one of the city’s highest-barrier retail corridors. As exclusive tenant representative for StormBurger, he sourced second-generation drive-thrus in Inglewood, Long Beach and Compton, bypassing Los Angeles’ development bottlenecks. He mentors rising brokers across the platform and sits on the ACRE SoCal Board, sustaining 80 to 90 lease transactions a year and more than $32 million in volume across the past two years.