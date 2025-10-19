MGO

Tax Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Michael Silvio is a tax partner at MGO and a respected leader in California’s commercial real estate and accounting sectors with over three decades of experience. An entrepreneur within the accounting world, he was instrumental in launching the credits and incentives practices at both RSM and CBIZ before joining his current firm. Silvio is a thought leader in tax policy, recently contributing a technical piece on Section 174 to lawmakers in Washington, D.C., as part of an effort to influence legislative reform. He is also actively involved with the Ferrucci Institute at Chapman University, where he helps promote Italian culture and dedicates time to humanitarian work building homes in Tijuana, Mexico. In the past 24 months, he played a pivotal role in a complex $160-million entity sale transaction.