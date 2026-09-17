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Michael Treiman

A portrait of Michael Treiman

Standard Asset Management & Investments
President & Chief Executive Officer
Property Management

President and Chief Executive Officer at Standard Asset Management & Investments Michael Treiman brings more than 25 years in real estate to oversight of the firm’s major operational and financial components. He came to the role from StarPoint Properties, where he held multiple positions including chief operating officer, general counsel and special counsel.

That combination of legal and operational responsibility shapes how he runs a real estate platform today. Before real estate, Treiman was the chief administrative officer for Discus Dental and sat on the board of directors for Discus Holdings. He held that board seat in the years leading up to the company’s sale to Koninklijke Philips N.V., which trades on the New York Stock Exchange as PHG.

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