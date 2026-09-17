Savills

Vice Chairman, Branch Manager, Los Angeles

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Closing more than one million square feet valued above $300 million over the past 24 months, Mike Catalano is a vice chairman at Savills. He represented Sony in securing space for its animation division, is part of the Savills team advising Paramount on Los Angeles strategy and moved Goodwin Procter from Downtown Los Angeles to the Arts District. Apparel producer Sunrise Brands turned to him for a 446,000-square-foot distribution facility, and he oversees national portfolio work for Tokio Marine HCC.

Catalano led the Savills Los Angeles office from 2004 through 2024 and now focuses on national Occupier Services. He taught Domestic Violence 101 in area high schools for Break the Cycle, then served seven years on its board, the final two as chairman. Savills named him the inaugural recipient of its Jacque Ducharme Good Citizenship Award.

