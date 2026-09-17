Advertisement

Mike Catalano

A portrait of Mike Catalano

Savills
Vice Chairman, Branch Manager, Los Angeles
Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Closing more than one million square feet valued above $300 million over the past 24 months, Mike Catalano is a vice chairman at Savills. He represented Sony in securing space for its animation division, is part of the Savills team advising Paramount on Los Angeles strategy and moved Goodwin Procter from Downtown Los Angeles to the Arts District. Apparel producer Sunrise Brands turned to him for a 446,000-square-foot distribution facility, and he oversees national portfolio work for Tokio Marine HCC.

Catalano led the Savills Los Angeles office from 2004 through 2024 and now focuses on national Occupier Services. He taught Domestic Violence 101 in area high schools for Break the Cycle, then served seven years on its board, the final two as chairman. Savills named him the inaugural recipient of its Jacque Ducharme Good Citizenship Award.

More from Business

Skyscrapers in downtown L.A., California

Commercial Real Estate

Expert Forecast: Southern California Commercial Real Estate Trends for 2026

NWSL match between Angel City FC and Washington Spirit at BMO Stadium on August 16, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Sports Business

Maximizing ROI: How Brands Win Big with Women’s Sports Sponsorships

Medical Coder Woman Analyzes Billing Claims Using Laptop And Desktop Computers.

Orange County

The Rise of Orange County’s Healthtech Business Services

Skechers Storefront

Goods & Retail

MADE HERE: Southern California Manufacturing Is Booming Again — Here’s Why

Aerial view of a massive modern distribution center with loading

Commercial Real Estate

Southern California Commercial Real Estate Splits Into Four Different Markets

Scientists work on satellite optics in a lab. Technicians assemble advanced spacecraft equipment.

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Los Angeles Aerospace Manufacturing: Supply Chain Opportunities

Rytis Joseph Jan, Sir Paul J. Foster and Berkley Egenes.

AI & Tech

Los Angeles Ecommerce Firm Xsolla Reaches Landmark Partnership with Global Esports Federation

Kylie Jenner KHY

Entertainment Business

How Kylie Jenner Turned Her Personal L.A. Style Into KHY’s Global Fashion Vision

National Debt Relief

Goods & Retail

Paid Program

Debt Settlement or Credit Counseling? Why Reducing Principal May Matter Most

Adam Lerer

Commercial Real Estate

20-Year Real Estate Veteran Adam Lerer Joins CIM Group as Managing Director

Xponential Fitness, Inc. Appoints Jennifer Ryu as Chief Financial Officer

Orange County

Xponential Fitness Appoints Jennifer Ryu as Chief Financial Officer

Telesign and B2Metric Team to Power Enhanced Conversational Commerce

AI & Tech

Telesign and B2Metric Partner to Power AI Conversational Commerce

The Latest Deals

Advertisement