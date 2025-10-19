Mike McCrary

JLL

Executive Managing Director

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

As co-leader of JLL’s Inland Empire industrial team and an executive managing director, Mike McCrary is one of Southern California’s preeminent real estate professionals. Specializing in institutional “big box” properties, he has been a consistent top performer, helping shape the industrial landscape of the region for over two decades. McCrary’s team has been recognized as JLL’s #1 Industrial Team in the Country eight times. An active member of JLL’s Executive Industrial Counsel, he also serves on the board for the National Association of Industrial and Office Properties (NAIOP). He is deeply committed to his community as a board member for National Little League. In the past five years, McCrary’s team has completed over 154 million square feet of transactions, for a total value of $13.3 billion.

