Gibson Dunn

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Advising BDT and MSD Partners on its roughly $1.1-billion acquisition of Four Seasons resorts in Orlando and Jackson Hole, Mike Szczurek is a partner in Gibson Dunn’s Los Angeles office. He represents institutional investors, private equity firms and developers across hospitality, student housing, multifamily, industrial, office and emerging data center projects.

Szczurek led The Scion Group’s $1-billion student housing portfolio acquisition, part of nearly $6 billion in student housing work nationwide, and handled the approximately $1.15-billion refinancing of The Boca Raton. His earlier work included the sale of the former Hollywood Park site tied to SoFi Stadium. He serves on the board of the Stuart M. Ketchum Downtown YMCA and guest lectures at USC Gould School of Law.