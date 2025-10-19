JLL

Senior Managing Director

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Recognized for his exceptional performance with JLL’s prestigious Top Gun award, Mitch Lundquist is a senior managing director and the firm’s Orange County broker lead. With an impressive 20-year career specializing in tenant representation, he has become a strategic partner to corporate clients across global markets. In his recently appointed leadership role, Lundquist guides the strategic direction and growth of JLL’s brokerage operations throughout the Orange County region. His expertise spans the full spectrum of commercial real estate services, including multimarket lease negotiations, supply chain analysis and valuation consulting for clients such as Mitsubishi Companies, Masimo and Fjällräven. Throughout his career, he has successfully completed over 800 transactions with a cumulative value exceeding $1.4 billion.