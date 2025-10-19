Snell & Wilmer

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Recognized as a dedicated advocate for equity and inclusion, Monique Lashbrook is a partner in Snell & Wilmer’s San Diego office. Her unique perspective is informed by her prior roles as deputy general counsel for the City of San Diego’s Redevelopment Agency and general counsel of a private equity firm. Lashbrook serves as a deputy regional governor for the Hispanic National Bar Association and is on the board of the Chicano Federation, championing community empowerment. Her transactional experience includes representing clients in deals across the United States, including the $125-million acquisition of a mixed-use project in Texas. She recently represented a private equity firm in the $150-million acquisition of an age-restricted multifamily portfolio in Las Vegas.