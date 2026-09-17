City National Bank

SVP, Regional Manager of Commercial Real Estate Banking

Banks/Lenders

Financing 1,100 affordable housing units through an initiative she founded, Nedda Ismaili is the senior vice president and Los Angeles regional manager of commercial real estate at City National Bank. She leads nine bankers managing an existing portfolio of about $5.5 billion and placing roughly $1 billion in new financing each year, spanning construction, bridge and permanent debt across the major asset classes. Ismaili helps steer the bank’s housing strategy from its Community Reinvestment Act and Low-Income Housing Tax Credit Investment Committees. She joined City National in 2010 as a special assets manager on distressed commercial real estate, after roles at the FDIC and a large regional bank. She serves on the board and real estate committee of LA Family Housing, and on the boards of LAFHBuilds and Holos Communities.