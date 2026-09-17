CBRE

Senior Vice President

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Engaged by the County of Los Angeles to lead leasing strategy for more than 100 county-owned sites, Nicole Mihalka is senior vice president at CBRE and a leader in entertainment real estate. That portfolio includes the Hollywood Bowl, LACMA, Descanso Gardens, Zuma Beach and the Music Center, positioned for the international events coming to the city.

She is also building CBRE’s first experiential brand hospitality practice while working with the Mayor’s Office of International Affairs to secure hospitality house sites for delegations arriving in 2028. Recent deals include Hasbro’s 31,400-square-foot lease in West Hollywood and a 25,500-square-foot commitment from Nike. Mihalka chairs the Hermon Neighborhood Council, sits on the board of Aviva Family and Children’s Services and is past chair of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.