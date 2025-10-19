Turner Construction Company

VP & General Manager, Special Projects Division

General Contractors

Noah Boro, VP & general manager of Turner Construction Company’s Special Projects Division, is a leader with two decades of industry experience focused on innovation and growth. Since joining Turner in 2003, he has held several key roles, including being one of the region’s first Building Information Modeling (BIM) engineers. As a superintendent, Boro was instrumental in managing field operations for major projects, including the landmark SoFi Stadium. He later leveraged this experience as a business development manager, strengthening client relationships. In his current leadership position, he guides the Special Projects and Self-Perform Operations teams in Southern California. Boro also advances diversity and equity initiatives through his work on Turner’s national Inclusion Action Committee, mentoring and supporting careers companywide.

