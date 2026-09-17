Logos Faith Development

Founder & CEO

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Pastor Martin Porter, founder and CEO of Logos Faith Development, launched the Los Angeles firm in 2017 to convert underutilized land into affordable housing across Southern California. His privately funded platform lets faith institutions stay rooted in their neighborhoods while delivering tax-exempt units, an approach that has drawn Sunflower Bank, the Butterfield Foundation, Rivermark Community Credit Union and the Roy and Patricia Disney Family Foundation as capital partners.

Porter has 15 groundbreakings confirmed across 2026, 2027 and 2028, including St. Rest Apartments in South Los Angeles, where construction began in May 2026. That project pairs residential design with life and vocational coaching for tenants. Working with more than 30 faith-based organizations, he has assembled a development pipeline valued at $750 million spanning over 2,000 units.