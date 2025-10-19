Peter A. Mair

Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

As head of Skadden’s Los Angeles real estate group and partner, Peter Mair has deep expertise across public and private real estate, private equity and M&A transactions. Widely regarded as a “one-stop shop” for clients, he provides strategic commercial advice that has earned him a reputation as a consummate dealmaker. Mair’s recent work includes advising the global technology company Cosm on the development of immersive entertainment facilities and structuring a long-term joint venture between Grupo Pinero and Hyatt Hotels for a 22-resort portfolio. He also has a deep commitment to pro bono service, recently leading a team that helped an Army veteran with severe health challenges upgrade her discharge status to access the GI Bill. He recently served as lead real estate counsel on Intel Corporation’s $11-billion joint venture with Apollo Global Management.