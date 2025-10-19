Mansfield Equities

President

Professional Services Advisors

As the founder of Mansfield Equities and its president, Philip Cohen established the firm in 2006 to guide clients through complex commercial real estate finance transactions. With over two decades of experience, he has structured deals across multiple market cycles, leveraging a network that spans top-tier lenders, developers, investors and property owners. Cohen is committed to building community within the industry by facilitating strategic relationships and hosting commercial real estate gatherings that create new opportunities for collaboration. A graduate of the University of Michigan, he also serves on the boards of the Yachad Educational Foundation and the Ramey Price Cutter Foundation in Springfield, Missouri. He has cultivated a reputation as a trusted advisor and connector while leading his firm for nearly 20 years.