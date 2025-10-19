Mansfield Equities

Managing Director

Professional Services Advisors

Providing clients with capital solutions as managing director at Mansfield Equities, Randy Naft brings a multifaceted background in real estate as an agent, broker and principal. With over 30 years of experience, he has a deep understanding of land acquisition, residential development and commercial value-add strategies. Naft previously acquired Land for major homebuilders, including KB Home and Toll Brothers, and as a principal, he led residential development projects and oversaw the acquisition and rehabilitation of commercial properties. His expertise extends to investment banking and public company leadership, where he has owned and operated an investor relations firm focused on growing shareholder value. This diverse experience, which includes holding past FINRA Series 7, 24 and 27 licenses, provides him with a unique perspective on the capital markets, having served as a principal of four public companies.

