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Reid Wilbraham

A portrait of Reid Wilbraham

CBRE
Executive Vice President
Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Representing Dollar Tree in the roughly $147-million purchase of a 1.2 million-square-foot Phoenix distribution center, Reid Wilbraham is an executive vice president at CBRE advising manufacturing, logistics and distribution occupiers from Ontario, California. He pairs labor analytics, supply chain modeling and industrial engineering into a total cost-of-operations framework for clients including States Logistics, KW International, Mobis and True Religion.

That approach aligns operations, finance and executive leadership around decisions built for long-term scalability. Wilbraham also secured multiple 600,000-square-foot lease renewals for third-party logistics firms, timing the market to cut occupancy costs and building an industrial transaction volume past $2 billion over 22 years. He represents Southern California on CBRE’s Industrial & Logistics Executive Committee and serves the ALS Association’s Golden West Chapter.

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