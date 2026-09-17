East West Bank

EVP & Head of Commercial Real Estate Banking

Banks/Lenders

Head of Commercial Real Estate Banking at East West Bank Robert Lo works from Pasadena, overseeing a portfolio of more than 3,700 properties with roughly $11 billion in loan commitments and over $4 billion in deposits. Across more than 30 years he has personally closed thousands of transactions covering value-add apartments, office, retail, self-storage, mobile home parks, hotels of every size, mixed-use buildings and affordable housing.

Recent work includes a $36-million hotel renovation backed by more than $80 million in EB5 investment, an $83-million multifamily construction loan and roughly $100 million in Low Income Housing Tax Credit financing. That hotel depth makes Lo a recurring speaker at JMBM’s Meet the Money and the California Lodging Investment Conference. He serves on the board of San Gabriel Valley Habitat for Humanity.

