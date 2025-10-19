(Gittings Photography)

Carlton Fields

Shareholder

Professional Services Advisors

A shareholder at Carlton Fields and head of the firm’s Los Angeles real estate practice, Robert P. Friedman is a trusted adviser to developers and owners with over 40 years of experience. A graduate of UC Berkeley and Georgetown University Law Center, his work has included landmark deals such as the record-setting $83-million sale of a spec residence in Pacific Palisades. In 2024 alone, Friedman oversaw three significant acquisitions for Primestor Development. Deeply engaged in his community, he has served for over 30 years on the board of Culver City’s Turning Point School, where he is now chairman. He recently represented a promote partner in the nearly $500-million sale of partnership interests across a portfolio of nine distinct shopping centers.

