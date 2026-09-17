Sheppard

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Rockard “Rocky” Delgadillo is a partner in the Real Estate, Energy, Land Use and Environmental practice at Sheppard, clearing regulatory obstacles for owners and developers across more than 30 years. He came to private practice after serving a full eight-year term as Los Angeles City Attorney, running an office of more than 550 attorneys. That agency fluency shows in his results: Extra Space Storage had been told by prior counsel that converting indoor parking for RVs and boats in unincorporated county territory was impossible, and Delgadillo secured the approvals. He resolved a 2025 investigation into trash-fee charges at Equity Residential’s Milano Lofts in the client’s favor and won Riot Games a replacement access agreement over DWP land. He used the new AB1050 to advance Faring Capital’s purchase from Lennar Homes.