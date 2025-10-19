Mesa West Capital

Co-Chief Executive Officer

As co-chair executive officer and a principal at Mesa West Capital, Ronnie Gul has been a driving force in the firm’s growth into a premier U.S. commercial real estate lender. He was named co-CEO in 2023 and helps direct a lending portfolio with loan sizes ranging up to $400 million. His team’s recent deals include a $458-million mezzanine loan for a Washington D.C. office campus and a $150-million mezzanine loan co-originated with parent firm Morgan Stanley for a project in Tacoma, WA. A former president of the UCLA Ziman Real Estate Alumni Group, Gul has been instrumental in the firm’s success since its inception. The originations platform he helped build has closed more than 400 transactions totaling over $27 billion.

