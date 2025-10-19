Cohn Reznick

Partner, Co-Leader REIT Tax Practice

Professional Services Advisors

Rony Rodriguez is a partner and Certified Public Accountant at CohnReznick, where he serves as co-leader of the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) tax services. With over 23 years of public accounting experience, he also acts as the tax practice director for the Los Angeles and San Diego offices, advising clients on entity structuring, REIT mergers and acquisitions and complex partnership issues. Rodriguez is deeply committed to developing the next generation of leaders, personally leading the firm’s Los Angeles campus recruiting efforts at USC and other regional schools. He is also a dedicated mentor to associates, seniors and managers within the firm, fostering their professional growth and advancement. His mentorship has been instrumental in helping three high-performing senior managers become elected to the partnership at CohnReznick.

