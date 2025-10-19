Nixon Peabody LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

A seasoned public finance attorney and partner at Nixon Peabody LLP, Rudy S. Salo is a thought leader who counsels clients on a broad range of community impact financings. His work supports transformative projects that shape California’s infrastructure and cultural landscape. Salo’s recent work includes serving as counsel on the financing for the expansion of The Broad Museum and for The J. Paul Getty Trust’s issuance of $500 million of bonds. A board member of ExpandLA, he is also a transportation contributor to Forbes.com and co-hosts the Good Is In The Details podcast, bringing legal insights into conversations around society and innovation. He recently served as issuer’s counsel to the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank in connection with $2.5 billion of bonds for the Brightline West high-speed rail project.