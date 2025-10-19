Greenberg Glusker LLP

A distinguished partner at Greenberg Glusker, Ryan Iwasaka is known for his innovative, business-focused counsel shaped by his upbringing in a family of real estate developers. A graduate of Yale Law School and a Rhodes Scholar, his practice spans acquisitions, leasing and finance across the U.S. and internationally. Iwasaka recently assisted the Public Media Group of Southern California (KCET) in the sale of its historic Hollywood studio lot. He is a dedicated community leader, having served as president of the Japanese American Bar Association and currently serving on the advisory board for Little Tokyo Towers, a 300-unit affordable housing complex. He recently represented an investment company in a $106-million portfolio acquisition of distressed hotel, office and retail assets.

