EY

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

As a partner in Ernst & Young’s Real Estate, Hospitality and Construction assurance practice, Sandra Burns is an audit and accounting professional with 25 years of experience. She advises public and private real estate companies through complex processes, including IPOS, mergers and acquisitions and SEC filings. Within the firm, Burns serves as EY’s Los Angeles Alumni leader, sits on the L.A. office markets board and leads recruiting strategy at UC Santa Barbara. She also champions EY’s West Region Entrepreneurial Winning Women program, which empowers ambitious women entrepreneurs. An active community leader, she serves as a board member for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank and Junior Achievement of Southern California. Burns previously served for nearly six years on the board of the National Association of Women Business Owners, Los Angeles chapter.