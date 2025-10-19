Northmarq

Sean Swift is a senior vice president of debt + equity at Northmarq, where he serves as a key leader on the firm’s institutional equity advisors team. He is responsible for collaborating with institutional and middle-market clients on their capital markets strategies with a focus on sourcing equity capital. Swift’s perspective is refined by his extensive experience as a principal at a private multifamily investment company, where he focused on value-add and core-plus asset acquisitions in the Southeast and Midwest. His career began at Bank of America | Merrill Lynch and includes a key role at CBRE, where he worked with executive leadership to define and enhance the company’s global strategy to accelerate growth. A dedicated industry leader, Swift is the former vice president of the Berkeley Real Estate Alumni Association Board of Directors.