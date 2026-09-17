Greenberg Glusker LLP

Chair, Land Use & Development Group

Professional Services Advisors

Sheri Bonstelle is the chair of the Land Use and Development Group at Greenberg Glusker LLP and has spent more than 25 years entitling the largest mixed-use, hotel and luxury residential projects in Southern California. That record carries into court, where she represented the petitioner who overturned a city’s denial of a 50-unit housing project in 2025, winning a first-impression ruling that found a Housing Accountability Act violation, bad faith and awarded attorney’s fees. Bonstelle also drafted the legislation exempting community college student housing from zoning and CEQA review for Santa Monica Community College. She teaches planning law at CSUN and serves as pro bono counsel to Westside Family Health Center. In June 2026 she won approval for Riverwalk, an 814-unit mixed-use project and one of the first to use the AB130 CEQA exemption.

