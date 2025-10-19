Housing Impact Partners

Managing Partner

Commercial Real Estate Developers

Recognized for her mission to create sustainable economic opportunities for people of color, Sherri Franklin is the managing partner of Housing Impact Partners and the founder & CEO of Urban Design Center. She provides strategic thought leadership to nonprofits, government agencies and private developers working to catalyze the resilient rebranding of urban environments. A graduate of UCLA, Franklin serves on the executive board of the West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and the Pacific Coast Regional Loan Committee, bringing her deep expertise to local economic development initiatives. Throughout her 34-year career, she has led the capital development for over $275 million in affordable housing and economic development projects, creating a total combined value of more than $1.3 billion.