Voit Real Estate Services

Senior Vice President

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

Closing 2.376 million square feet of transactions in a single year, Shy Assar is a senior vice president and partner at Voit Real Estate Services. He built that position fast, earning a vice presidency within three years of entering brokerage and a partnership by year 12. Assar concentrates on big box industrial leasing and investment sales in the Inland Empire, advising private equity firms, publicly traded REITs and global asset managers, and his team represented the buyer in one of the region’s largest single-asset industrial deals last year. He shares that deal-level perspective on his podcast and video series, Adding Value with Shy Assar, and volunteers with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County. His 2025 volume exceeding $416 million ranked him among Voit’s top five producers companywide.