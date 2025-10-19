Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP

Recognized for her unique blend of legal and financial expertise, Stacey A. Sullivan is a partner at Hill, Farrer & Burrill LLP and a seasoned transactional attorney. As a former CPA, her practice is distinguished by a comprehensive understanding of the intersection between law and finance, advising clients on complex real estate, corporate and tax matters. Sullivan’s strategic counsel has been pivotal in several landmark deals, including the largest private land sale in California history - a 50,000-acre ranch valued at over $60 million and the $50-million sale of an iconic Hollywood landmark. Her financial acumen is also sought by lenders, for whom she has handled matters such as a $260-million loan portfolio. A member of the American Academy of Attorney-CPAs, Sullivan is known for her pragmatic, business-minded solutions.