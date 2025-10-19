(Gittings Photography)

Suffolk

General Manager, Los Angeles

General Contractors

Recognized as a leader in the complex healthcare construction market, Stephen Green serves as the general manager of Suffolk’s Newport Beach office. A construction industry veteran, he joined Suffolk to spearhead the company’s strategic expansion in Southern California, establishing a new hub for healthcare and life sciences clients. Green’s leadership extends into the community, where he serves on the boards of Smile A Mile and the Committee for the Future, lending his expertise to support meaningful causes. In his first year in this role, he successfully launched Suffolk’s Newport Beach operations and positioned his team to secure the company’s first healthcare projects in the region, including improvements to the UCLA Medical Plaza Oncology department.

