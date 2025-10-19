(Dennis Trantham/Dennis Trantham/Westside Studio)

Cox, Castle & Nicholson

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

A highly accomplished partner at Cox, Castle & Nicholson, Stephen Li specializes in the negotiation, structuring and execution of complex real estate joint venture transactions. With over 25 years of experience, he has built a distinguished career advising institutional and private clients, including pension funds, public companies, developers, REITs and major international banks. Li’s recent work includes representing a healthcare REIT in a platform joint venture to acquire and operate medical office assets and advising a co-GP fund on its investment in a national multifamily developer. A respected thought leader and mentor, he serves on his firm’s management, recruiting and diversity, equity & inclusion committees, playing a key role in strategic client development and shaping the firm’s future.