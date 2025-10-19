Mesa West Capital

As a principal and head of originations at Mesa West Capital, Steve Fried oversees the national loan teams, which typically originate approximately $3 billion in mortgages per year. He also serves on the firm’s investment and management committees, drawing on over 20 years of experience. Fried started at Mesa West as an intern while attending UCLA’s Anderson School of Business and has been instrumental in the firm’s growth. His team’s recent deals include a $458-million mezzanine loan for an office campus in Washington, D.C. and a $150-million mezzanine loan co-originated with Morgan Stanley. Since its inception, the originations platform he helped build has closed more than 400 transactions totaling over $27 billion.