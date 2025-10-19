California Bank & Trust

SVP & Manager, Community Development Finance Division

Banks/Lenders

Making a positive impact on communities as SVP and manager of California Bank & Trust’s Community Development Finance Division, Steve Herman has dedicated his career to affordable housing. His work began at Rebuild Los Angeles following the 1992 civil unrest before he joined CB&T in 1997 to establish its community development finance division. He now serves as the bank’s Community Reinvestment Act officer and chairs the Zions Bancorporation CRA investment working group. Herman is a dedicated community leader, serving as board chair for Neighborhood Housing Services of Los Angeles County and as a board member of Merrit Community Capital. Throughout his career, he has originated and managed one billion dollars in lending and investments for affordable housing projects.

