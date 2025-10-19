(Gittings Photography)

Northmarq

Senior Vice President

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

A senior vice president at Northmarq, Steven Goldstein leads the Multifamily Investment Sales team based in Los Angeles. A recognized leader in the affordable housing space, he has completed more than $200 million in affordable housing transactions across Los Angeles County in the last three years alone. Goldstein’s recent work includes the $71-million sale of the 296-unit Chaparral Apartments in Palmdale. His rapid ascent in the industry began in 2016, earning him “Rookie of the Year” honors from the Los Angeles Business Journal. His performance has also earned him a promotion to Northmarq’s Leadership Council, a group reserved for the company’s top national producers. Throughout his career, Goldstein has successfully completed over $1 billion in transactions.

