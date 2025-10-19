Greenberg Glusker LLP

Partner

Professional Services Advisors

Steven J. Lurie is a highly accomplished real estate attorney and a partner at Greenberg Glusker, where he is a trusted advisor to some of Southern California’s most successful developers and investors. His recent work includes representing Majestic Realty Co. in transactions totaling over $825 million and advising LaTerra Development on matters exceeding $1 billion, including a 573-unit multifamily project in Burbank. A longstanding member of the firm’s management committee, Lurie also serves on the board of the City of Hope Los Angeles Real Estate Council and is a recipient of The State Bar of California’s Pro Bono Award. Over the past 24 months alone, his legal leadership has been instrumental in driving nearly $5.5 billion in transactions.