Diald AI

Founder & CEO

Professional Services Advisors

Steven Song is a visionary architect, real estate investor and technology pioneer who is the founder and CEO of the proptech company Diald AI. His new venture is transforming commercial real estate decision-making through sophisticated AI-driven underwriting, synthesizing nearly two million data points into institutional-grade investment memos with the click of a button. Song’s background includes roles at foremost global firms like Skidmore, Owings & Merrill and as CEO of his family office, Axle Companies. He also founded SCAAA, an international design office focused on development strategy. His philanthropic efforts focus on fostering diversity and cultural exchange, serving as co-chair of the Hammer Museum’s Global Council and on the board of trustees of SCI-Arc. Since launching less than six months ago, Diald AI has secured contracts with major firms like AJU Group and Kairos Investment Management.