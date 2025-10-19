Matthews

Executive Vice President

Commercial Real Estate Brokers

An executive vice president at Matthews and a distinguished real estate advisor, Stewart Weston brings over three decades of institutional experience in multifamily brokerage. After 25 years at Marcus & Millichap and a successful tenure as executive vice president at CBRE, he made a forward-thinking move to Matthews in 2024, embracing a tech-enabled, collaborative model. While at CBRE, Weston facilitated some of Southern California’s most significant multifamily transactions, including the $223-million sale of a property in Pasadena and the $190-million sale of RIZE Irvine. His recent work includes repositioning a land deal to close 50% above appraisal and increasing land residuals by 60% through a creative entitlement strategy. A dedicated mentor to the next generation of agents, Weston has closed over $13.4 billion in sales volume across 888 deals throughout his career.