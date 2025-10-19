Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP

Land Use Partner & Orange County Office Managing Partner

Professional Services Advisors

As the Orange County office managing partner at Manatt, Phelps & Phillips, LLP, Susan Hori is a trusted advisor for complex land use development projects. She represents major developers like CapRock Partners, for whom she is entitling the Potrero Logistics Center and Toll Brothers, for whom she recently secured approvals for a 306-unit multifamily project. A graduate of Berkeley Law, Hori began her career with the U.S. Department of the Interior before entering private practice. She is deeply involved in the community, serving on the board of directors for the Orange County Business Council and as chair of the Dean’s Advisory Board for UCI’s Claire Trevor School of Arts. She has been ranked by Chambers USA for California Real Estate: Zoning/Land Use for 15 consecutive years.

