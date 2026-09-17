J.P. Morgan

Managing Director, Head of Historic Tax Credits

Banks/Lenders

Tim Karp is a managing director at J.P. Morgan, where he leads originations of historic, state low-income housing and community-scale energy tax credits for the bank’s Community Development Tax Credits Group. His team has originated nearly 100 transactions totaling more than $2.5 billion in historic tax credit equity, across museums, steel manufacturers, community centers and workforce housing. In California, Karp’s recent work includes Harbor House Apartments in San Pedro, the adaptive-reuse Paint Shop event space in Sacramento and a two-phase New Markets Tax Credit financing for LA Family Housing’s campus. He has also led public housing preservation deals using historic tax credits, covering NYCHA and non-NYCHA portfolios. He serves as president of Wilshire Warriors PONY Baseball, a Los Angeles youth nonprofit.