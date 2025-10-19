(Eric Kjellberg)

The TerraCotta Group

Founder & CEO

Banks/Lenders

As the founder and chief executive officer of TerraCotta Group, Tingting Zhang, Ph.D., leads a credit investment firm that has maintained a flawless track record with zero credit losses since its inception in 2004. Her approach reflects a rare combination of academic rigor and applied expertise, leveraging a proprietary technology platform with more than 10 terabytes of data to proactively mitigate risk. Before founding TerraCotta, Zhang was a senior researcher at Eurasia Group, where she advised leading financial institutions and U.S. intelligence agencies. Her firm is proudly 100% women-and minority-owned, with women representing approximately 33% of the senior leadership team. She recently led the acquisition of a 459-unit San Francisco loan portfolio at the lowest price per unit recorded in the city in over two decades.